Contil India standalone net profit rises 1075.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 47.66% to Rs 6.94 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 1075.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.66% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.42% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 28.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.944.70 48 28.2419.67 44 OPM %5.621.06 -2.093.20 - PBDT0.730.08 813 2.020.88 130 PBT0.720.07 929 1.990.86 131 NP0.470.04 1075 1.410.62 127

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

