Contil India standalone net profit rises 1075.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.66% to Rs 6.94 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 1075.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.66% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.42% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 28.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.944.7028.2419.675.621.062.093.200.730.082.020.880.720.071.990.860.470.041.410.62

