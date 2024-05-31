Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 26.04 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 58.89% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 26.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.23% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 105.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.0428.18 -8 105.28120.45 -13 OPM %13.2515.83 -11.8711.53 - PBDT2.184.60 -53 11.7315.36 -24 PBT0.374.26 -91 8.2013.34 -39 NP1.182.87 -59 7.149.30 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 81.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 83.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

V2 Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story