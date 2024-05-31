Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 26.04 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 58.89% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 26.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.23% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 105.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

26.0428.18105.28120.4513.2515.8311.8711.532.184.6011.7315.360.374.268.2013.341.182.877.149.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News