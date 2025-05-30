Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arihant's Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Arihant's Securities reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.88% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 0.270.26 4 OPM %-1300.00-512.50 -244.44565.38 - PBDT-1.17-0.41 -185 0.661.47 -55 PBT-1.17-0.41 -185 0.661.47 -55 NP-1.34-0.84 -60 0.491.04 -53

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

