Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 9.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 278.10 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 9.63% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 278.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.24% to Rs 25.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1066.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1051.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales278.10293.43 -5 1066.821051.04 2 OPM %6.165.00 -5.704.40 - PBDT16.5414.83 12 57.5846.71 23 PBT10.5310.51 0 33.5829.64 13 NP8.087.37 10 25.0521.55 16

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

