Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 9.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 278.10 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 9.63% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 278.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.24% to Rs 25.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1066.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1051.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

