Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 395.45% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 395.45% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.090.2218.3550.000.200.110.200.110.150.08

