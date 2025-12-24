HFCL allots 8.79 cr equity shares under QIP issue

HFCL has allotted 8,79,29,651 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 62.55 per equity share (which is at a discount of Rs 3.29 (5%) per equity share to the floor price of Rs 65.84 per equity share) (including a premium of Rs 61.55 per equity share) to the eligible qualified institutional buyers in the QIP issue.

