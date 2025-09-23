Indus Towers Ltd Slides 1.01%

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 0.25% over last one month compared to 0.24% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 1.01% today to trade at Rs 352.6. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.29% to quote at 2886.62. The index is down 0.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suyog Telematics Ltd decreased 0.53% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd lost 0.42% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 10.23 % over last one year compared to the 3.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 0.25% over last one month compared to 0.24% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 492 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 429.9 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.6 on 03 Sep 2025.