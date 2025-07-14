Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions posts loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4

ArisInfra Solutions posts loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ArisInfra Solutions has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the net loss of Rs 18.14 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 7.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 221.15 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA for fourth quarter was Rs 11.03 crore. The company had posted a negative EBITDA of Rs 9.8 crore crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 4.97% in Q4 FY25.

The company has registered a pre-tax profit of Rs 0.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 17.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, ArisInfra Solutions has registered PAT and revenue of Rs 6.01 crore and 767.67 crore, respectively. The PAT and revenue for the year ended on 31 March 2024 were Rs (17.29) crore and Rs 696.84 crore, respectively.

Ronak K. Morbia, chairman and managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said: FY25 has been a landmark year for Arisinfra. Not only did we transition into a listed company, but we also delivered strong operational and financial outcomes, including a 345% year-on-year growth in EBITDA, by staying focused on execution and disciplined growth.

We scaled our operations to over 665 daily truck dispatches, up 37% year-on-year, served nearly 2,800 customers since inception, and expanded our supply network to over 1,800 trusted partners, with 80% of our FY25 revenue coming from repeat business.

Our product mix continues to shift strategically toward controllable, higher-margin materials such as aggregates, RMC, chemicals, blocks and other materials which now account for over 80% of revenue. This not only improves margin profile but also builds long-term defensibility and quality of earnings.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. Aris provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The scrip shed 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 161.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Barometers trade with modest losses; Europen Mrkt declines

Dynacons Systems spurts on bagging contract from SBI worth Rs 63 crore

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story