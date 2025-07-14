ArisInfra Solutions posts loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4

ArisInfra Solutions has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the net loss of Rs 18.14 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.
Revenue from operations increased by 7.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 221.15 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA for fourth quarter was Rs 11.03 crore. The company had posted a negative EBITDA of Rs 9.8 crore crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 4.97% in Q4 FY25.
The company has registered a pre-tax profit of Rs 0.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 17.90 crore in Q4 FY24.
For FY25, ArisInfra Solutions has registered PAT and revenue of Rs 6.01 crore and 767.67 crore, respectively. The PAT and revenue for the year ended on 31 March 2024 were Rs (17.29) crore and Rs 696.84 crore, respectively.
Ronak K. Morbia, chairman and managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said: FY25 has been a landmark year for Arisinfra. Not only did we transition into a listed company, but we also delivered strong operational and financial outcomes, including a 345% year-on-year growth in EBITDA, by staying focused on execution and disciplined growth.
We scaled our operations to over 665 daily truck dispatches, up 37% year-on-year, served nearly 2,800 customers since inception, and expanded our supply network to over 1,800 trusted partners, with 80% of our FY25 revenue coming from repeat business.
Our product mix continues to shift strategically toward controllable, higher-margin materials such as aggregates, RMC, chemicals, blocks and other materials which now account for over 80% of revenue. This not only improves margin profile but also builds long-term defensibility and quality of earnings.
ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. Aris provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.
The scrip shed 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 161.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
