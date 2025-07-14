ArisInfra Solutions posts loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4

ArisInfra Solutions has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the net loss of Rs 18.14 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 7.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 221.15 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA for fourth quarter was Rs 11.03 crore. The company had posted a negative EBITDA of Rs 9.8 crore crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 4.97% in Q4 FY25.

The company has registered a pre-tax profit of Rs 0.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 17.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, ArisInfra Solutions has registered PAT and revenue of Rs 6.01 crore and 767.67 crore, respectively. The PAT and revenue for the year ended on 31 March 2024 were Rs (17.29) crore and Rs 696.84 crore, respectively. Ronak K. Morbia, chairman and managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said: FY25 has been a landmark year for Arisinfra. Not only did we transition into a listed company, but we also delivered strong operational and financial outcomes, including a 345% year-on-year growth in EBITDA, by staying focused on execution and disciplined growth. We scaled our operations to over 665 daily truck dispatches, up 37% year-on-year, served nearly 2,800 customers since inception, and expanded our supply network to over 1,800 trusted partners, with 80% of our FY25 revenue coming from repeat business.