ArisInfra Solutions rises after inking Rs 800-cr MoU with Capacit'e Infraprojects

ArisInfra Solutions rose 5.72% to Rs 119.47 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Capacit'e Infraprojects for the procurement of construction materials worth Rs 800 crore over five years through the ARIS platform.

According to a regulatory filing, the agreement formalises and expands an existing relationship between the two companies, under which they have already transacted over Rs 600 crore across more than 15 project sites.

These transactions covered over 100 material SKUs, including stone aggregates, ready-mix concrete, steel, electricals and plumbing, supported by a vendor network of more than 500 suppliers on the ARIS platform.

Under the MoU, Capacite Infraprojects will procure construction materials through the ARIS platform on a structured, multi-year basis.

Ronak Morbia, chairman & managing director, said, Indias construction materials industry has operated almost entirely on spot transactions, no forward commitments, no visibility, on either side of the chain. Long-term structured arrangements of this nature, where a contractor formally locks in its procurement onto a technology platform for a defined, multi-year period, are to our knowledge not a feature of this industry. We have been doing the same on the supply side, securing manufacturing capacity on a long-term basis without owning assets. This is one of the first such arrangements on the demand side, and several more are in the pipeline. What we are building is an operating layer that gets more valuable as it scales, for contractors, for manufacturers, and for the business.