Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.33% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% slide in NIFTY and a 11.7% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 626, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 12.44% in last one month.