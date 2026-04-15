Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2169.7, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.19% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2169.7, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 9.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12329.3, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2173.2, up 1.69% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 7.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.19% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.