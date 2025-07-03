Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Tijaria Polypipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2025.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Tijaria Polypipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2025.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd crashed 6.24% to Rs 20.28 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27186 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 159.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3910 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 151.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

V R Films & Studios Ltd dropped 4.96% to Rs 14.38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10689 shares in the past one month.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd fell 4.91% to Rs 9.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21826 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing mega order from Power Grid Corporation

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Barometers pare all gains; Nifty slides below 25,450

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story