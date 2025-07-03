Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.15% to Rs.1,388.30. Volumes stood at 76950 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 156.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.635.05. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 532.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.92% to Rs.203.30. Volumes stood at 85.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.971.00. Volumes stood at 8.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 87.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.23% to Rs.909.15. Volumes stood at 10.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Barometers pare all gains; Nifty slides below 25,450

Pound regains ground after UK's political turmoil led slump; GBPINR futures slip under 117 mark

Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story