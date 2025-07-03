Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 44.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.15% to Rs.1,388.30. Volumes stood at 76950 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 156.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.05% to Rs.635.05. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 532.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.92% to Rs.203.30. Volumes stood at 85.71 lakh shares in the last session. Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.971.00. Volumes stood at 8.06 lakh shares in the last session.