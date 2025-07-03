VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2025.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2025.

VST Industries Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 299.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43510 shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd tumbled 4.41% to Rs 202.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 697.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd crashed 3.57% to Rs 731.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month. Gabriel India Ltd dropped 3.38% to Rs 939. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51885 shares in the past one month. Interglobe Aviation Ltd plummeted 3.11% to Rs 5768. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37303 shares in the past one month.