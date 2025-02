Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 286.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.82% to Rs 39.25 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings rose 286.84% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.82% to Rs 39.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.2555.1412.924.244.131.023.770.762.940.76

