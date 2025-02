Veritas (India) standalone net profit rises 50.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.13% to Rs 108.74 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) rose 50.53% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.13% to Rs 108.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.108.7477.051.441.521.861.521.801.461.430.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News