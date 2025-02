Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 7.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 60.60 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics declined 7.93% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 60.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.60.6069.655.645.594.094.594.034.553.023.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News