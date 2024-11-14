Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.54% to Rs 28.61 crore

Net loss of Aro Granite Industries reported to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.54% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.6137.420.2114.86-5.113.36-7.470.44-7.200.39

