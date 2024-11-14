K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 244.12% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.180.17-266.67-64.711.581.091.581.091.170.34

