K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 244.12% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 OPM %-266.67-64.71 -PBDT1.581.09 45 PBT1.581.09 45 NP1.170.34 244

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

