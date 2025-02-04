Aro Granite Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 30.12 croreAro Granite Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales30.1233.35 -10 OPM %1.4620.30 -PBDT2.883.27 -12 PBT0.380.35 9 NP00.08 -100
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content