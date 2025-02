Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 74.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.05% to Rs 967.66 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 74.01% to Rs 57.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 51.05% to Rs 967.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 640.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.967.66640.6110.6212.7893.9969.3274.9351.0257.3932.98

