Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 70.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 70.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 39.58% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals declined 70.34% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.58% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.742.88 -40 OPM %22.4150.69 -PBDT0.501.52 -67 PBT0.481.51 -68 NP0.351.18 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 74.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit declines 67.76% in the December 2024 quarter

One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 99.38% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story