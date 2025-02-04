Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 70.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.58% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals declined 70.34% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.58% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.742.88 -40 OPM %22.4150.69 -PBDT0.501.52 -67 PBT0.481.51 -68 NP0.351.18 -70
