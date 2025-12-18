Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

Artefact Projects has received a contract from National Highways Authority of India to provide consultancy services for independent Engineer Services during operation and Maintenance of (1) Four Laning of sethiyathope to Cholapuram Section from Km 65+960 to Km 1 16+440 of NH -36 (old No. NH-45c) and (ii) Four Laning of Cholapuram to Thanjavur section from Km 116+440 to Km 164+275 of NH-36 ( old No. NH-45C) in the State of Tamil Nadu in association with pioneer Infra Consultants and Neoteric Consultant LLP. The contract valued at Rs 7.67 crore is valid for 60 months.

