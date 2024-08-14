Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2024 quarter

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 2118.68 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 39.23% to Rs 104.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 2118.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1913.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2118.681913.79 11 OPM %4.322.98 -PBDT145.29105.03 38 PBT143.84103.78 39 NP104.6275.14 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE:Sensex up 150pts led by ITC, tech shares; Tata Steel dips

LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

Japanese worried after first-ever megaquake advisory. What does it mean?

Olympian boxer Imane Khelif sues Elon Musk, JK Rowling over gender remarks

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story