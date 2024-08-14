NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 2118.68 croreNet profit of NBCC (India) rose 39.23% to Rs 104.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 2118.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1913.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2118.681913.79 11 OPM %4.322.98 -PBDT145.29105.03 38 PBT143.84103.78 39 NP104.6275.14 39
