Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material hits the roof after multi-fold Q2 profit surge

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material (AEIM) locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 156.50 after reporting an exponential rise in Q2 FY26 earnings.The standalone net sales soared 813% YoY and 389.63% QoQ to Rs 33.05 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit surged 4,543% YoY to Rs 9.75 crore, as against Rs 0.21 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, PAT was up nearly 15 times from Rs 0.61 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 4,372% YoY and 1373.86% QoQ to Rs 12.97 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenditure rose 512% YoY and 223.21% QoQ to Rs 20.33 crore during the quarter.
Tax expenses stood at Rs 3.22 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 0.08 crore in Q2 FY25 and Rs 0.11 crore in Q1 FY26. Depreciation remained nominal at Rs 0.03 crore, indicating asset-light operations.
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is engaged in the business of developing & providing software consultancy services.
