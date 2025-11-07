Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.20% to Rs 221.01 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 75.50% to Rs 67.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.20% to Rs 221.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.221.01130.6241.4544.01106.3561.5391.4551.2967.4138.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News