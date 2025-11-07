Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 57.56 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 5.42% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 57.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.57.5642.7819.7426.8811.0410.235.365.114.544.80

