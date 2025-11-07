Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Aarti Industries Ltd notched up volume of 165.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares

Minda Corporation Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 November 2025.

Aarti Industries Ltd notched up volume of 165.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.11% to Rs.402.65. Volumes stood at 9.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 72.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.84% to Rs.589.65. Volumes stood at 9.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11807 shares. The stock gained 0.88% to Rs.5,894.50. Volumes stood at 17094 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 28.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.54% to Rs.7,163.50. Volumes stood at 3.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd recorded volume of 647.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.18% to Rs.2,007.40. Volumes stood at 95.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

