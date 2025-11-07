Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2025.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd tumbled 14.42% to Rs 130 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36100 shares in the past one month.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 484.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91503 shares in the past one month. R S Software (India) Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 57.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7695 shares in the past one month. Vivid Mercantile Ltd dropped 8.86% to Rs 4.22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.