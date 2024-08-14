Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 260.00% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 260.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.080.30 260 OPM %23.1530.00 -PBDT0.250.09 178 PBT0.240.09 167 NP0.180.07 157
