Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 238.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 525.00% to Rs 6.75 crore

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 238.89% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 525.00% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.751.086.8123.150.890.250.880.240.610.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News