RDB Real Estate Construction consolidated net profit declines 87.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of RDB Real Estate Construction declined 87.22% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.8519.2028.9745.212.485.571.184.160.342.66

