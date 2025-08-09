DCW standalone net profit rises 69.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 475.50 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 69.24% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 475.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 499.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

