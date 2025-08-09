Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit declines 92.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.22% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 92.82% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.22% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.2652.030.2716.701.8410.651.0610.310.577.94

