Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 373.59 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 25.09% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 373.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 314.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.373.59314.7528.3227.40102.3284.7676.3960.7057.2345.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News