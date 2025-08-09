Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 373.59 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 25.09% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 373.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 314.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales373.59314.75 19 OPM %28.3227.40 -PBDT102.3284.76 21 PBT76.3960.70 26 NP57.2345.75 25

