Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 38.45% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.96% to Rs 1403.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1097.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1403.821097.043.572.7545.2333.9136.3627.3027.8020.08

