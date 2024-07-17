Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 24.97 crore

Net loss of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.9741.89 -40 OPM %9.619.29 -PBDT-0.061.17 PL PBT-0.690.82 PL NP-0.491.03 PL

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

