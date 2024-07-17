Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 5.62 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.624.55 24 OPM %2.852.20 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.040.05 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Arrest by CBI breaches procedure established by law, says CM Kejriwal's lawyer in Delhi HC

Aerospace major P&W opens new customer service centre in Bengaluru

Ukraine faces twin challenges of fighting Russia, shifting US politics

Gujarat CM approves Rs 1740 cr for road infra in industrial & quarry areas

Panasonic Avionics opens new software design & development facility in Pune

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story