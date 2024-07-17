Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 5.62 croreNet profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.624.55 24 OPM %2.852.20 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.040.05 -20
