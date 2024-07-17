Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 0.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 392.36 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 0.55% to Rs 73.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 392.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 414.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.392.36414.3423.5424.13106.98106.8994.1594.4773.3672.96

