Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 0.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 5.30% to Rs 392.36 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 0.55% to Rs 73.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 392.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 414.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales392.36414.34 -5 OPM %23.5424.13 -PBDT106.98106.89 0 PBT94.1594.47 0 NP73.3672.96 1

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

