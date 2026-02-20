Artson hits the roof after securing Rs 13-cr order from Reliance Industries

Artson hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 143 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award worth Rs 13.20 crore from Reliance Industries.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of three storage tanks. Each tank is scheduled to be executed within six months from its respective handover date.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Artson is operating in one segment, viz., supply of equipment, steel structure and site services for mechanical works. The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 79.4% year on year to Rs 31.96 crore in Q3 FY26.