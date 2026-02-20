ASM Tech inks pact to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

ASM Technologies announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry, with the aim to deploy patented, high-performance AI solutions across advanced engineering design-led manufacturing portfolio.

The partnership will integrate Myelins edge-first" AI stackspecializing in predictive intelligence and multimodal analyticsdirectly into ASMs engineering design led manufacturing portfolio. The collaboration is expected to address evolving requirements across semiconductor, electronics, solar and engineering sectors, where real-time operational intelligence and equipment reliability are increasingly critical.

As part of this initiative, the rollout will concentrate on several key areas. It will begin with predictive maintenance, shifting from reactive repairs to data-driven forecasting to minimize unplanned downtime. In additional, the partnership leverages multi modal analytics, integrating data from sensors, vision, and acoustics for a 360-degree view of machine health.

Further, it will advance AI-augmented operations by equipping human operators with real-time, intelligent assistance to improve safety and precision. Finally a strong emphasis will be placed on sustainability & efficiency optimizing energy consumption and resource utilization through autonomous system adjustments. Rabindra Srikantan, managing director, ASM Technologies Ltd, said, ASM has been progressively integrating AI across our engineering design-led manufacturing and automation solutions. This strategic investment in Myelin Foundry strengthens our technology foundation by adding advanced edge-based AI capabilities. The collaboration will enable us to deliver intelligent capital equipment for semiconductor, electronics, solar and engineering ecosystems as they move towards smarter manufacturing environments that enhance yield, through put, equipment reliability with predictive real time intelligence.

Gopichand Katragadda, founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry, said, Industrial AI must operate reliably in real production settings where decisions are made in real time. The investment from ASM Technologies allows us to scale our multimodal AI platforms across global manufacturing ecosystems and demonstrate the impact of edge intelligence at the machine level. Together, we aim to accelerate the shift towards autonomous, efficient and data-driven manufacturing. ASM Technologies has been providing consulting and product development services in the areas of engineering services and product R&D. The company operates offshore development and support centres in India and overseas, catering to a diverse global clientele.