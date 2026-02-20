Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd and Le Travenues Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd crashed 8.72% to Rs 567.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd lost 5.62% to Rs 242.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month. Latent View Analytics Ltd tumbled 4.55% to Rs 368. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79038 shares in the past one month. OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd slipped 4.47% to Rs 1272.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48020 shares in the past one month.