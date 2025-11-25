Artson secures Rs 6-cr order from Tata Projects

Artson said it has received an order worth Rs 6.47 crore from Tata Projects (TPL) for the supply of finished structures.

The contract, valued at Rs 6.47 crore, is to be executed within four months.

Artson (formerly known as Artson Engineering) is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialized in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

The companys standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 2.24 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 3 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 146.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.