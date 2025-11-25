Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ACME Platinum Urja, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for its 200 MW Solar with 100 MW/400 MWh ESS project at a tariff of INR 3.42 per unit. The PPA was signed on 24 November 2025 post adoption of tariff by Central Regulator and power procurement approval by State Regulator. SECI had awarded the Letter of Award to ACME Solar for a cumulative capacity of 350 MW in July 2024, out of which the Company had already signed a PPA for 150 MW in October 2024. The current milestones brings the project's full capacity under PPA.

Under the project, ACME Solar is required to supply power with annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 25%-27% during solar hours, and ensure minimum availability of 70% on a monthly basis and 85% on an annual basis during the evening peak hours. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2027. Project timeline will benefit from final grant of connectivity already available for this project with Acme Solar.

Following this milestone, ACME Solar has cumulatively signed PPAs of 800 MW contracted capacity which include BESS capacity of 2,320 MWh in the current financial year. This brings ACME Solar's overall PPA signed capacity to 5,380 MW.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

