Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Antara Senior Care, part of the $7-billion Max Group operating a network of seven care homes nationally, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates ~163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations; nationally it now has 500 operational beds. The setup provides assisted living facility to meet seniors' short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Indices trade sideways; metal shares shine

Abbott India gets central govt nod to appoint Kartik Rajendran as MD

Wall Street Extends Rally as Tech, Gold and Semiconductors Lead Global Risk-On Move

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story