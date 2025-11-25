Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Antara Senior Care, part of the $7-billion Max Group operating a network of seven care homes nationally, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates ~163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations; nationally it now has 500 operational beds. The setup provides assisted living facility to meet seniors' short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News