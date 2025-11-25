Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Orient Electric Ltd soared 15.13% to Rs 192.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8071 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd spiked 6.27% to Rs 7080. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10404 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 5.73% to Rs 445.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47198 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd gained 5.27% to Rs 465.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24852 shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd rose 4.95% to Rs 208.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max India rises after subsidiary launches new 183-bed care home in Bengaluru

ZEN Technologies secures Rs 108-cr defence order

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story