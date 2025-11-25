Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Orient Electric Ltd soared 15.13% to Rs 192.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8071 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd spiked 6.27% to Rs 7080. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10404 shares in the past one month. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 5.73% to Rs 445.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47198 shares in the past one month. Dilip Buildcon Ltd gained 5.27% to Rs 465.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24852 shares in the past one month.