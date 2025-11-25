ZEN Technologies secures Rs 108-cr defence order

ZEN Technologies announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 108 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of simulators.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order is expected to be executed within one year. The firm also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory norms.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.