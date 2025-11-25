Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max India rises after subsidiary launches new 183-bed care home in Bengaluru

Max India rises after subsidiary launches new 183-bed care home in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Max India advanced 3.47% to Rs 200 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Antara Assisted Care Services has launched a new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates nearly 163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations. Nationally, Antara now has 500 operational beds.

The setup provides assisted living facility to meet seniors short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness.

In Indias top IT hub, Bengaluru, multiple factors combine to fuel the demand for senior care solutions.

The citys population is ageing faster than India almost 11% of the citys residents are now 60-plus, they enjoy high life expectancy but are often managing multiple chronic health conditions.

Theres also a change in family structures. With children living abroad, there is a rise in seniors ageing alone making adults seek specialised care solutions for their parents. The new Antara Care Home in Whitefield helps families meets these needs.

The expansion comes at a critical time as India's senior population is set to double from ~150 million now to over 350 million by 2050 creating new care demands.

Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said: "The period after hospitalisation and even the need for consistent daily care can be emotionally and logistically challenging, especially while juggling the responsibilities of daily life.

Theres also a surge in the number of super seniors, aged 80+ years, whose need for support is higher and vastly different from the more active seniors in the 60-79 age bracket.

With Antara Care Homes expansion into Whitefield, we're not just adding beds, we're bringing medically supervised, dignified care to families who need trusted senior care solutions."

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India, part of the Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business residences for seniors and assisted care services.

Max India operates in a diversified range of industries, primarily focusing on healthcare, insurance, and senior living.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

