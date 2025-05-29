Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 39.31% to Rs 5.28 crore

Net loss of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.31% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 27.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.288.70 -39 27.8820.43 36 OPM %6.4414.25 -18.0113.51 - PBDT-0.240.40 PL 2.710.71 282 PBT-1.04-0.41 -154 -0.34-1.30 74 NP-1.991.26 PL -1.82-0.35 -420

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real Eco-Energy standalone net profit rises 224.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 26.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 18.81% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story