Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 26.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 394.37% to Rs 122.16 crore

Net profit of Bharat Global Developers declined 26.02% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 394.37% to Rs 122.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 25.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

